Due to data leak scandal, Hegseth restricts journalists’ access to Pentagon

The US Department of Defense has decided to restrict journalists' access to most of the Pentagon building.

According to Censor.NET, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced this on the social network X.

"While the department remains committed to transparency, it is also committed to protecting the CSNI and confidential information, the unauthorized disclosure of which could endanger the lives of American servicemen and women," he said in the order.

As a result, journalists will no longer be able to enter most areas of the Pentagon without being accompanied by the Ministry's employees. In addition, representatives of the press will be prohibited from visiting the office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kane, without Hegseth's approval.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Defense made the decision amid an increase in the number of information leaks. However, the Pentagon Press Association called the new rules a "direct attack on press freedom."

"The decision is allegedly based on concerns about operational security. However, the Pentagon press corps has had access to unsecured, unclassified Pentagon facilities for decades, under Republican and Democratic administrations, including after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, without any concern for operational security from the DoD leadership," the association said in a statement.