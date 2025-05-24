Fico’s associates want to officially demand compensation from Ukraine for Slovakia’s aid

The coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) believes that Slovakia has the right to officially demand financial compensation from Ukraine for the assistance provided to it, as the United States did.

This was reported to TASR on Saturday by the director of the office of the head of the SNS, Zuzana Škocová, Censor.NET reports citing Teraz.

In this regard, the party calls on Prime Minister Robert Fico to initiate the European Union's procedure for a share in Ukraine's mineral wealth at the next meeting of the European Council.

"Never in the history of any state has there been such a signing of an agreement as President Zelenskyy did with the United States. The European Union's aid is approaching the amount of US aid. If Ukraine transfers all of its mineral wealth to the United States, it will have nothing to return the aid to European countries," Shkoptsova said.

The official added that Washington's exercise of exclusive rights to mineral resources is "illogical and unethical" in relation to Ukraine.

In addition, SNS leader Andriy Danko plans to officially raise the issue with Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenetsky on Monday, May 26.

Danko will ask the head of the ministry to "comprehensively calculate the costs of helping Ukraine" and thus prepare the ground for Fico.

According to the nationalists, Slovakia has helped Ukraine to the tune of more than three billion euros within its capabilities.

The SNS party argues that Slovakia should be compensated for its financial assistance in the same way as the United States.

"If Ukraine has already decided to pay for US aid during the conflict with the Russian Federation, it is unclear why it does not do so in relation to the European Union," said Škocová.

The SNS hopes that Prime Minister Fico will raise this issue at the next meeting of the leaders so that they can appeal to the leadership of the European Union.