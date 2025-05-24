Russia has increased its activity in Baltic Sea, increasing tensions in region, - Finnish Defense Minister Häkkinen

Russia's activity in the Baltic Sea has increased significantly. This increases tensions in the region.

This was stated by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen in a commentary to Yle , Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the Russian military presence in the region has always been noticeable. However, according to Häkkänen, what is new is that Russia is protecting the tankers of its shadow fleet in the narrow passage of the Gulf of Finland.

"There is military escort, the presence of the armed forces. This is a completely new feature," the minister said.

Nevertheless, according to the head of the country's defense ministry, Finland has a good security situation, as the country maintains close ties with NATO allies and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"I don't see any immediate threat to Finland. But Russia is strengthening its military capabilities and is an aggressive and dangerous neighbor for the whole of Europe, this is clear. People can be absolutely calm - even though Russia is carrying out these reshuffles, and the neighborhood with it carries its own risks," the minister said.