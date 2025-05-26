ENG
UAV attacks on Russia
Explosions heard in Ivanovo region of Russia: chemical plant attacked. PHOTO

Explosions were heard today in Kineshma, Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. The Dmitrievsky chemical plant was attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

The Russian authorities, as usual, claimed that the UAV attack was allegedly repelled. However, the wreckage of the UAV was seen falling in the industrial zone. An outbuilding for storing packaging was damaged. Special services are working at the site of the wreckage.

Watch more: Drones attacked Yelabuga in Tatarstan: factory producing "shaheds" was hit. VIDEO

drone (1692) Strikes on RF (245)
