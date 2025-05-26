Drone attack on Tula: about 10 explosions in city, mass blackout

On the night of 26 May, drones once again attacked Tula. Explosions were heard in the city, and residents of the Tula region lost electricity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

According to locals, a series of explosions were heard in the city, after which the power supply was temporarily cut off in the Myasnovo neighbourhood. Residents spotted ambulances heading to the outskirts of the city.

"Residents of several towns in the Tula region are reporting massive power cuts. The blackout has affected Aleksin and several districts of Tula," Mash channel writes.

And the Cheka-OGPU channel, citing local residents, writes that several explosions occurred in the areas where the factories are located.

