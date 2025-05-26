Sweden provides SEK 4.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine: funds to support ammunition and air defense procurement

Sweden allocates SEK 4.8 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability. The funds will go to multilateral initiatives and mechanisms aimed at supporting Ukraine’s defense.

This was stated in an official announcement by the Swedish government, as reported by Censor.NET.

On May 22, the government approved a decision instructing the Swedish Armed Forces to make financial contributions to multilateral funds and initiatives focused on boosting Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The total amount of these contributions is approximately SEK 4.8 billion. These donations are part of Sweden’s 19th support package, presented by the government on March 31 and approved by the parliament on April 29.

"The international community has established a number of multilateral funds and initiatives aimed at procuring materials and equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability. Sweden is contributing to several of them," the statement reads.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson added that these contributions will help strengthen the Armed Forces and defense industry of Ukraine in their resistance against Russia.

The Swedish government’s decision includes contributions to the following coalitions:

Demining Coalition: SEK 100 million. Sweden’s support will help fund the procurement of demining equipment.

Drone Coalition: SEK 300 million. The Swedish contribution will support the purchase of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Maritime Security Coalition: SEK 50 million. Sweden’s funding will help finance training for the Ukrainian Navy as part of Operation Intercharge.

IT Security and Command Systems Coalition: SEK 30 million. The Swedish contribution will help fund equipment for the development of Ukraine’s Delta command and control system.

In addition, Sweden has decided to allocate over SEK 1 billion in further support to the "Danish model" for joint weapons procurement.

Sweden has also decided to allocate SEK 418 million for the procurement of equipment to support the strengthening of Ukraine’s ground combat capabilities, including armored vehicles. These purchases are being led by Denmark.

In addition, beyond its own national procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, the Swedish government has decided to support two international shell procurement initiatives—Czech and Estonian. Specifically, Sweden will contribute an additional SEK 550 million to the Czech initiative and over SEK 546 million to the Estonian one.

The Swedish government is also allocating over SEK 1 billion for the purchase of both air defense systems and long-range drones capable of striking deep behind enemy lines as part of a multilateral cooperation effort.

