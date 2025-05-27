Zelenskyy awards state honors to 698 Ukrainian defenders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to 698 servicemembers of the National Guard, police officers, and rescuers.

This is stated in Decree No. 351/2025, according to Censor.NET.

According to the document, 131 defenders were honored posthumously. Among the awards are the Cross of Combat Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and For Courage, as well as the medals For the Defender of the Fatherland, For Saved Life, For Military Service to Ukraine, and For Impeccable Service.

