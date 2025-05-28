Trump is not sufficiently informed about what is happening in war between Russia and Ukraine, - Putin’s adviser Ushakov

The Kremlin believes that US President Donald Trump is not sufficiently informed about what is happening in Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Putin's national security adviser Yuri Ushakov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

In particular, he said, Trump is allegedly not informed enough about Ukraine's strikes against Russia.

"Trump does not fully realise that Russia strikes exclusively at military infrastructure or the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the Russian dictator's adviser said.

