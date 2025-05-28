NATO discusses new defense spending target of 5% of GDP, including to help Ukraine

NATO is negotiating a new defense spending target of 5% of GDP.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

Of this amount, 3.5% is proposed to be spent on hard defense spending, and 1.5% on defense-related costs.

According to sources, Kyiv insists that assistance to Ukraine be included in this 1.5%, as NATO is not currently discussing renewing last year's €40 billion pledge to Kyiv.

The document stipulates that spending on critical infrastructure protection, non-military intelligence agencies, and space-related programs could also be included in the 1.5%.

As noted, this broader definition of defense spending makes it easier for some countries to achieve the goal, which have been lobbying for the inclusion of expenditures such as counterterrorism.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he expects the new 5% spending target for the alliance to be approved. Negotiations will continue at the NATO Policy and Planning Committee on June 28. The proposal is subject to change and will be the basis for discussions among allies.

Southern NATO countries insist on including costs related to the fight against terrorism. The inclusion of expenditures on dual-use goods, infrastructure, and military mobility is also being considered.