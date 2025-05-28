Zhytomyr region bids farewell to 17-year-old Roman, 12-year-old Tamara, and 8-year-old Stanislav Martyniuk, killed in Russian attack. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, May 28, three children who were killed during Russia’s massive overnight attack on May 25 were laid to rest in Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region. The local community bid farewell to 17-year-old Roman, 12-year-old Tamara, and 8-year-old Stanislav Martyniuk — all from the same family.

This is reported by Suspilne.Zhytomyr, Censor.NET informs.

"This is a heavy loss for every resident of our community. The tragedy struck a large family raising five children. According to neighbors and others in the community, it was a wonderful family. The two older children live separately and were not at home during the strike. The parents and the three younger children were there. The children were killed. The parents survived — the mother is in serious condition and underwent surgery yesterday. We hope she will recover. The father, fortunately, sustained less severe injuries and is present at the funeral today. But we can all imagine the psychological toll on both parents," said acting mayor of Korostyshiv, Yurii Denysovets.

Tamara and Stanislav Martyniuk, two of the children killed, were students of the Korostyshiv Children’s Music School.

"I can say only the best things about these children — they were polite, sincere, and talented. Tamara was only 12, but for some reason, I always thought of her as more mature. She completed the full course of study at the music school and finished each year with top marks. This year was supposed to be her graduation. She had her solfeggio exam and was the best student in the class. I always told her teacher how much I admired Tamara," said music school instructor Liudmyla Moroz.

As a reminder, on the night of May 25, 2025, a brutal Russian attack on Zhytomyr region killed three children: 11th-grader Roman, 6th-grader Tamara, and 3rd-grader Stanislav.

Read more: Almost 50 children reported to police about Russian attempts to recruit them