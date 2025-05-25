At Korostyshev Lyceum, they spoke about children killed by Russia: 11th grader Roman, 6th grader Tamara, and 3rd grader Stanislav Martyniuk will never sit at their desks again. PHOTO

Today, on 25 May 2025, three children were killed in a brutal night attack in the Zhytomyr region: eleventh-grader Roman, sixth-grader Tamara and third-grader Stanislav.

This was reported by Censor. NET with reference to the Gustav Olizar Lyceum No. 1 of the Korostyshev City Council, where the children studied.

"Children will no longer come to their classes, sit at their desks, smile at their friends... Roma's graduation was due in a few days, a day he was waiting for with hope and dreams. And his younger brother and sister had so many more first calls, excursions, holidays, discoveries, happy moments of childhood ahead of them... But all of this was cut short by the war. We are in pain. The whole school family. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends. We bow our heads in sorrow.

May the bright memory of Roma, Tamara and Stanislav remain with us forever," the post reads.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 25 May 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which caused consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, the nighttime massive attack on the Kyiv region left 4 dead and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There are 11 injured in the capital, and there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. The Russians also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child was among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan due to Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children were killed there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. There was also a nighttime attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, a total of 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.