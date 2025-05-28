Belgium and Türkiye join Drone Coalition: member states pledge €2.75 billion in support

Belgium and Türkiye have expressed their intention to join the international Drone Coalition for Ukraine, led by Latvia and the United Kingdom. With their participation, the total number of member states in the coalition has reached 20.

This was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defence following the UAV summit held on May 28, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the coalition members have committed to providing at least €2.75 billion by the end of 2025 for drone procurement and support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The international Drone Coalition is growing stronger — we will be able to supply more drones to Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening the defence industries of Latvia, the EU, and NATO countries. Our strength lies in unity, and the addition of new allies to the coalition allows us to provide Ukraine with the support it urgently needs in its fight against the aggressor," said Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds.

As of the end of May, coalition member states had contributed approximately €180 million to the joint fund. The funds will be used for centralized drone procurement, as well as national-level initiatives to support Ukraine.

