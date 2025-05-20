Belgium is ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of "Coalition of the Willing" - Defense Minister Francken
The head of the Belgian Ministry of Defense, Theo Francken, has announced his readiness to send troops to Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.
"We are ready, together with the United Kingdom and France, to launch an operation on Ukrainian soil as part of the 'coalition of the willing', immediately after the ceasefire is reached. I think it is very important that we continue to support Ukraine and that Ukraine knows that it can count on Europe.
Asked about his opinion on Russia's opposition to the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, Franken emphasized that "it is the Russians who are on Ukrainian soil and they should leave."
