Kosiniak-Kamysz responds to Kellogg’s remarks on Polish troop deployment in Ukraine: Poland will not send its soldiers

The Polish Ministry of Defense has denied any plans to deploy its troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

The statement was made by Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, according to European Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland does not plan to and will not send Polish soldiers to Ukraine, adding: "This is the clear position of the government, the president, and all political forces in Poland."

According to the defense minister, Poland will continue to play its role in providing logistical support for assistance to Ukraine.

"Poland sees its very important role — and we are discussing this within the coalition led by the United Kingdom, France, the majority of European countries, and NATO states — in stabilizing the situation in Ukraine following a long-awaited ceasefire or peace. This includes supporting the logistics hub, infrastructure support, and protection of NATO’s eastern flank," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

It should be noted that the minister’s statement came in response to comments made by Keith Kellogg, special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, who mentioned that in the context of a potential resolution to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the deployment of allied forces west of the Dnipro River was being discussed.

In Kosiniak-Kamysz’s view, Kellogg’s words may have been intended to highlight the role the Polish army would play in any such "guarantee force" operation.

Read more: Prime Minister: Estonia is ready to send company of soldiers to Ukraine as part of deterrence force