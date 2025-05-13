Kellogg: US considers deployment of British, French and Polish forces "west of Dnipro river"

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said that the possibility of deploying allied forces west of the Dnipro River is being discussed as part of a potential settlement to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"We're also talking about a 'resilience force'... We're talking about the British, the French, the Germans, and now the Poles, who will deploy forces west of the Dnipro River, which means they're out of reach (of Russia - Ed.)," Trump's envoy said.

According to him, at the same time, a peacekeeping force with the participation of third countries could be deployed on the eastern side of the Dnipro River to monitor compliance with a possible ceasefire.

Kellogg emphasized that the first step is to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, after which other issues will be discussed, from the status of the temporarily occupied territories to the return of Ukrainian children and the prospects of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

