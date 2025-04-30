Prime Minister: Estonia is ready to send company of soldiers to Ukraine as part of deterrence force

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal has announced his country's readiness to join the Coalition of the Willing in the deterrence force.

This was reported by the press service of the Estonian government, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the planning of the coalition of the willing is halfway done, but Estonia is ready to provide a company-sized combat unit of ground troops, training instructors, and staff officers.

"Before sending a unit, we will, of course, ask for a mandate from the Riigikogu," added Mihal.

Estonia adheres to the position that the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security is NATO membership, the Prime Minister emphasized.

"If NATO membership takes time, Ukraine should be guaranteed deterrence and defense measures by allied forces based on its territory.

Ukraine's security is Europe's security. An independent, sovereign Ukraine, part of the European family, is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow's imperialism for all of us. We must show that we can do good deeds, not just think about them," he said.