Britain may refuse to send troops to Ukraine - Times

The UK may abandon plans to send ground troops to defend Ukraine, as the risks are considered "too high".

It is noted that the change in plans will mean that Britain and Europe will not send ground forces to guard key cities, ports and nuclear power plants to ensure peace in Ukraine. Instead, British and French military instructors will be sent to the western part of Ukraine, the sources said.

This change in military support for Ukraine is expected to force Moscow to retreat from its "red lines" in order to reach a peace agreement.

"We will change our position, but we want Moscow to violate its 'red lines'," said a diplomatic source involved in the discussions on the 'Coalition of the Willing'.

The newspaper writes that this would fulfil the obligation to send troops into the country, but they would not be near the front line, would not guard key facilities and would not protect the Ukrainian military.

According to the most likely plans currently under consideration, the air force will protect Ukraine's airspace and provide air cover for Western troops on the ground. Turkey will provide maritime protection.

"Weapons from the UK and Europe will continue to flow in, so Ukraine will be in a strong position if Russia violates the terms of any deal," The Times notes.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defence has made it clear that Britain will not be prepared to abandon its plans to send troops to Ukraine in any way.