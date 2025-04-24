Deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine could lead to World War III, - Shoigu

Russia opposes the possibility of sending foreign peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"As for the discussion of the deployment of so-called military contingents on the territory of Ukraine, yes, this is absolutely unacceptable to us. This poses a critical threat to the entire European and global security," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

At the same time, former Russian Defence Minister and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu said that peacekeepers on the territory of Ukraine could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO and to World War III.

"Sensible politicians in Europe understand that the implementation of such a scenario could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia and, in the future, to World War III," Shoigu said.

According to him, Europe is allegedly engaged in an "open campaign to prepare for a military conflict with the Russian Federation".

"At various levels, the possible timing of such a clash is being voiced - from three to five years. As early as 2030, European politicians and the military want to be ready to fight against us," he concluded.

