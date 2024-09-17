Shoigu arrives in Iran to deliver message from Putin - media

Former Russian Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Iran on an undisclosed visit.

This was reported by the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Shoigu arrived there on behalf of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to fulfill the agreements reached during the visit of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian to St. Petersburg.

In Iran, Shoigu met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and the President of Iran, Massoud Peseshkian. According to IRNA, Shoigu delivered a message from Putin to the latter.

Last week, Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

It should also be noted that Shoigu's visit to Iran took place against the backdrop of Tehran's recent transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources among U.S. and European officials, that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a dramatic escalation of the war in Ukraine. On September 10, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran has already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On September 11, Sky News published satellite images of a ship that had transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

