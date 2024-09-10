US imposes sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and RF marine vessels

The United States has imposed sanctions on companies and individuals from Russia and Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The sanctions lists include one Russian and two Russian companies, as well as nine Russian transport vessels. The sanctions lists also include nine Iranian citizens and four Iranian companies. In particular, sanctions were imposed on the state-owned Iranian airline Iran Air.

As noted in the press release, the United States has added ten individuals and six legal entities based in Iran and Russia to the sanctions list and identifies four vessels as blocked property, which allows Iran to supply weapons components and weapons systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), to Russia.

"Державний департамент одночасно вносить до списку санкцій три організації, включно з Iran Air, і визначає п'ять суден як заблоковану власність, що бере участь у розповсюдженні іранських систем озброєння в Росію", - ідеться у пресрелізі.

According to a document issued by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctions include Wholesale Company WAFA LLC and Sea Reka Service LLC, which provide maritime transportation services, as well as vessels owned by these entities. In total, the restrictions were imposed on nine vessels.

These are the dry bulk carriers Boris Kustodiev, Port Olya-3, Port Olya-4, and the ferry Composer Rachmaninov, all of which are affiliated with the shipping company MG-Flot. The list also includes two dry bulk carriers Vafa and Vafa-1, associated with Wholesale Company Vafa LLC, and vessels of Sea Rekha Service LLC for the transportation of general cargo: "Omsk 103, Omsk 119, and Zakamsk.

"Today, the United States and our allies are taking concerted action in response to Iran's reckless decision to supply ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its aggressive war against Ukraine, despite the international community's condemnation of Iran's supply of unilateral strike drones to Russia and the extensive evidence of the destruction of civilian infrastructure caused by Russia's use of such drones," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemi. "Iran has decided to step up its involvement in Russia's illegal war, and the United States, along with our partners, will continue to support Ukraine.

