Umerov, Yermak to visit Washington to persuade US to allow long-range weapons to strike Russian targets - CNN

On 30 August, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov are scheduled to visit the United States. They will try to persuade US officials to lift restrictions on strikes on Russia with US long-range weapons. They will also hand over a list of priority targets in Russia to the White House.

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about this with reference to a Ukrainian MP who is familiar with Ukraine's plans.

It is noted that Umerov will meet in Washington with his colleague, Lloyd Austin. It is not yet known with whom Yermak will meet; last time he visited the US, he met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"They will have a meeting... to try to specifically convince the White House to lift the restrictions on long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory. They will provide a list of priority targets, without which it will be difficult to change the course of the war in favour of Ukraine," the MP told the publication.

Moreover, Ukraine hopes that the United States will listen to its arguments. In the end, Kyiv sees nothing escalating in the use of long-range US weapons against Russian targets at a great distance from the border.

"We consider strikes by American weapons deep into Russian territory to be no more provocative than strikes by American weapons on Russian territory near the border... In both cases, it is Russian territory, and it makes no difference how deep the targets are located," the MP concluded.