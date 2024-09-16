President Pezeshkian: Iran did not supply weapons to Russia

Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian said that his country did not supply any weapons to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We did not supply weapons to Russia," the Iranian president said at a press conference.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Pezeshkian noted that NATO countries provoked this "crisis" because they broke their promise not to expand eastward.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources among U.S. and European officials, that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a dramatic escalation of the war in Ukraine. On September 10, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran has already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On September 11, Sky News published satellite images of a ship that had transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.