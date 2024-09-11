Iran transfers 220 ballistic missiles to Russia across Caspian Sea - Sky News (SATELLITE PHOTO)
The Port Olya 3 vessel transported about 220 Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea. The vessel that delivered the Iranian missiles to Russia was captured on a satellite image.
This was reported by Sky News, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that on 4 September, the Port Olya 3 arrived at the Russian port of Olya in the Astrakhan region of Russia. Satellite imagery analysed by the Sky News Data & Forensics team shows the vessel at the port of Olya on 7 September.
Six days before, on 29 August, the vessel in question was in the Iranian port of Amirabad.
Sky News reports that upon arrival in Russia, the Fath-360 ballistic missiles were loaded onto a large train. The Fath-360 missiles could then be sent to the Ashuluk military training ground in Astrakhan region for further training before being used in the war against Ukraine.
As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials , reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.
The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. 10 September The United States imposes sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.
For its part , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password