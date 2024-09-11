Iran transfers 220 ballistic missiles to Russia across Caspian Sea - Sky News (SATELLITE PHOTO)

The Port Olya 3 vessel transported about 220 Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea. The vessel that delivered the Iranian missiles to Russia was captured on a satellite image.

This was reported by Sky News, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on 4 September, the Port Olya 3 arrived at the Russian port of Olya in the Astrakhan region of Russia. Satellite imagery analysed by the Sky News Data & Forensics team shows the vessel at the port of Olya on 7 September.

Six days before, on 29 August, the vessel in question was in the Iranian port of Amirabad.

Sky News reports that upon arrival in Russia, the Fath-360 ballistic missiles were loaded onto a large train. The Fath-360 missiles could then be sent to the Ashuluk military training ground in Astrakhan region for further training before being used in the war against Ukraine.

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials , reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. 10 September The United States imposes sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

For its part , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

