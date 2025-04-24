Russian broadcaster Vladimir Putin plans to organize a show on May 9 to demonstrate that Russia allegedly has international support.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Delfi, this was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

She emphasized that other states may take part in Russian events by May 9. And this will allow Russia to demonstrate some conditional ties

"But this does not concern us. This is not our holiday," the foreign minister said.

If there are any "disturbances" in Latvia in this regard, the security services and law enforcement agencies will cope with it, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

At the same time, Braže reminded that May 8 marks the end of World War II. Braže, along with other European ministers, will attend an informal meeting of ministers in Warsaw.

To recap, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called Putin the butcher in the Kremlin after the night attack by Russia.