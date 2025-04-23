Poland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but will provide support to mission - Sikorski

Poland does not plan to send its military contingent to Ukraine as part of a future peace agreement.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a speech in the Polish Sejm on the objectives of Poland's foreign policy for 2025, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the head of Polish diplomacy, without Poland, it would be impossible to provide assistance to Ukraine, as at least 80% of all aid to Ukraine passes through the logistics hub of Rzeszów-Jasionka.

He also drew attention to the fact that Poland has trained almost 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers to date, which is a third of the total number trained by all EU countries.

Sikorski reminded that Poland has already provided Ukraine with 45 packages of military assistance worth about 4 billion euros. The 46th package is currently being delivered.

The Polish minister noted that Warsaw has largely taken over the mission of training and logistical support for Ukraine. In this context, he also reminded that the recently opened NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) in Bydgoszcz in northern Poland "will draw on the experience of Ukrainian forces."

Sikorski noted that while some countries are considering sending their own troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission, Poland "will not do so, but will provide support for a possible mission."