Ukraine is fighting heroically and has no reason to surrender - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukraine is heroically defending itself, receiving support from its allies, and has no reason to surrender.

According to Sikorski, the situation at the front remains difficult, but Russian advances are accompanied by significant losses. He emphasized that despite three years of full-scale war, which Putin planned to end in three days, Russia controls only about 20% of Ukraine's territory. Some estimates show that Russia has already spent more than $200 billion on the war, and about a million soldiers have been lost.

Sikorski also noted Ukraine's achievements - maintaining control over the capital, destroying part of the Black Sea Fleet, and restoring sea routes through the Bosporus.

"We do not know how the war will develop further, whose troops will lose the will to fight, or who will run out of ammunition first. However, today we know that Ukraine is fighting heroically, so there is no reason to surrender, and Europe declares further financial and military assistance," he said.

According to the minister, the main thing in this war is to preserve Ukraine's right to independently determine its own interests, terms of compromise, and security guarantees.

