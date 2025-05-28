Umerov handed Medinsky document outlining Ukraine’s vision for ceasefire: We are waiting for ’memorandum’ from RF

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who also heads Ukraine’s delegation in negotiations with Russia, has announced that he handed over a document outlining Ukraine’s vision for a ceasefire to the Russian side.

Umerov noted that the Russian side had attempted to stall the process of drafting its own "memorandum" on a ceasefire framework.

"Following the May 16 meeting in Türkiye, the international community expected the Russian side to formulate and submit a ‘memorandum’ with its vision for achieving a ceasefire. Unfortunately, Russia tried to delay the process. However, pressure worked. After strong statements from President Trump, European leaders, and President Zelenskyy—who showed the world is united in seeking peace for Ukraine—Russia finally announced that its memorandum was complete. Still, they are stalling its delivery," the defense minister wrote.

At the same time, Umerov said he had handed over a document to Russian delegate Vladimir Medinsky outlining Ukraine’s position on a ceasefire.

"We reaffirm Ukraine’s readiness for a full and unconditional ceasefire and further diplomatic engagement. We are not opposed to holding meetings with the Russian side, but we expect their ‘memorandum’ so that the talks are not empty and can genuinely bring us closer to ending the war," Umerov stated.

The official added that the Russian side still has at least four days before the scheduled departure (Russia has proposed holding talks with Ukraine on June 2 in Türkiye – ed.) to hand over its document for review.

"Ukraine has always been and will always remain as constructive as possible. Meetings between the parties must deliver results. That is why every meeting must be properly prepared. The Russian side promised to deliver its ‘memorandum’ immediately after the exchange. We urge Russia to fulfill this promise without delay and stop trying to make the meeting counterproductive. Diplomacy must be substantive, and the upcoming meeting must yield results," Umerov added.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier said that Russia had proposed holding the next round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, where it plans to present its own ‘memorandum’.

