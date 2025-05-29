In Ukraine, mobilisation has slowed down after law was updated, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

After the entry into force of the updated law on mobilisation in Ukraine, there was a surge in the number of mobilised people, but now the pace of mobilisation has decreased.

This was announced by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Development Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The mobilisation figures are information with limited access, so I cannot give specific data, but I can say roughly that after the adoption of the new version of the law ‘On mobilisation training and mobilisation’ there was a certain surge in mobilisation, then it went down a bit and has been at the same level for several months," Venislavskyi said.

According to the MP, the current figures allow replenishing the losses of the Defence Forces.

"Objectively, the war has been going on for almost three and a half years, people are tired. Of course, we would like the rate of mobilisation to be higher. But the current pace allows us to hold the front line and repel the enemy at the current level," the MP added.

Read more: Rada considers possibility to allow men under 23-24 to go abroad - "servant of people" Venislavskyi