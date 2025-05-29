Russia dragging out war and doing everything to deceive countries still trying to influence it with words instead of pressure – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his video address, emphasized that Russia is trying to prolong the war simply to deceive those countries that still attempt to influence Moscow through words rather than pressure.

"Today I held a meeting with Ukraine’s defense minister Umerov, deputy foreign minister Sybiha, and head of the Presidential Office Yermak to discuss diplomatic efforts. We are coordinating with our partners practically every day and preparing more meetings this week.

Today, we also held talks with both American and European partners. The truth must be spoken — to everyone in the world, especially to those who have supported a ceasefire: Russia is dragging out the war and doing everything possible to deceive countries that still try to influence Moscow with words instead of pressure.

Words with Moscow do not work. Even the so-called memorandum that they promised and allegedly prepared for more than a week has not been seen. It has not been handed over to Ukraine. It has not been handed over to our partners. Even Turkey, the country that hosted the first meeting, was not provided with the new agenda. Despite promising otherwise — and most importantly, promising it to the United States and President Trump — they have failed to deliver.

This is yet another act of Russian deception. They are doing everything they can to ensure the meetings remain empty and pointless. And this is one more reason why there must be sufficient sanctions and adequate pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

