Russians will constantly look for reasons not to end war - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia does not want to end the war, but is simply stalling for time.

The head of state said this during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports.

"Dogma is not a platform, dogma is the result - the end of the war. This is what we want. That is why we are open to any format. Lest Russia once again say: "But we don't really want it to be the Vatican or Geneva imposed by Western countries. Or maybe Istanbul again, or maybe not Istanbul."

They will constantly look for reasons not to end the war. Although, to be honest, it doesn't look very serious. They don't want to go to a neutral Geneva, they want to go to a NATO country - Turkey," the president explained.

According to Zelenskyy, the question is not what kind of country it is, the question is solely about Putin.

"It's all about their postponements. They are constantly looking for reasons to postpone the format in which to end the war. Everyone wants at least a ceasefire. I think it's only because of the pressure. They don't want to do anything else, and we are waiting for sanctions," he added.