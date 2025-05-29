Russia will not pass on its vision of ceasefire in Ukraine to US - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Federation will not hand over a document with its vision of ending the war to the United States.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.ua.

"We don't know what the Ukrainian side handed over and to whom," Zakharova commented on the words of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who said on "Fox News" that he had received a list of terms of a peace agreement from Kyiv and was now waiting for a similar document from the Russian side.

According to Zakharova, Russia will exchange the relevant documents with Ukraine without any intermediaries.

"Our delegation proceeds from the agreement reached on 16 May during direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. We agreed that each side - Russia and Ukraine - would prepare its own vision of the modalities for a settlement and ceasefire, after which they would exchange the relevant documents directly and discuss them at the next round. We did not have any agreements on mediation by the United States or other countries in the exchange of drafts," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

On 28 May, Ukraine's Defence Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, Rustem Umerov, said that he had handed over a document to the Russian side outlining Ukraine's vision for a ceasefire.