Turkey proposes to hold summit of US, Russia and Ukraine with Erdogan’s participation - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed to hold a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and Ukraine with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hurriyet Daily News.

According to Fidan, such talks could take place after the potential second talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, scheduled for next week. He expressed confidence that this meeting would help bring the end of the war closer.

"We sincerely believe that the first and second direct talks in Istanbul can be concluded with a meeting between Mr Trump, Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskyy under the leadership of Mr Erdogan," Fidan said.

The minister also stressed that progress is possible if the parties remain at the negotiating table. During his visit to Kyiv, Fidan plans to hold talks with President Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would consider attending the summit only if the previous talks with Kyiv were successful.

