Ukrainian paratroopers captured group of Russian soldiers in Kursk. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with adjacent units, again captured a group of Russian servicemen in the Kursk sector.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Airborne Assault Forces Command.

According to the report, the Russian prisoners described inhumane treatment, psychological pressure and threats applied to them in their units in Russia.

The DSHV noted that the Ukrainian side provided the prisoners with the necessary medical and psychological assistance. These Russian servicemen could be used for further exchange for Ukrainian prisoners.

