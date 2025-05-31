ENG
News Trump and Merz meeting
Trump and Merz to meet at White House to discuss, among other things, war in Ukraine

Merz on the attack on Sumy

On Thursday, June 5, the first meeting between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will take place.

This is reported by Spiegel, Censor.NET reports.

During the chancellor's visit, they will discuss, among other things, Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and trade policy.

"It will also be interesting to see if they find common ground," Spiegel notes.

Trump (1710) Friedrich Merz (91)
