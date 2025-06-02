ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
186 1

More than 2300 drones launched by Russians in Kherson region in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling of Kherson region

Over the past week, Russian troops launched 2314 drones in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Дронові атаки на Херсонщину за тиждень

As noted, the enemy used a total of 2314 fpv drones and "dumps". Thanks to the coordinated work of the defense forces, 80% of them were destroyed.

In particular, 906 drones were used in the Kherson community, of which 744 were destroyed.

Author: 

shoot out (13499) Kherson (1172) Khersonska region (2127) Khersonskyy district (226)
