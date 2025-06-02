More than 2300 drones launched by Russians in Kherson region in week. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past week, Russian troops launched 2314 drones in the Kherson region.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the enemy used a total of 2314 fpv drones and "dumps". Thanks to the coordinated work of the defense forces, 80% of them were destroyed.
In particular, 906 drones were used in the Kherson community, of which 744 were destroyed.
