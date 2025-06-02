Merz to talk about "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine at meeting with Trump

On June 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with American leader Donald Trump. They will discuss a "fair ceasefire" in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Guardian with reference to a German government spokesperson.

Merz previously promised that he would put strong support for Ukraine at the heart of his government's work amid ongoing concerns about the US security commitments to Europe.

"The government's goals are clear and the chancellor will do everything possible to lobby the US president for a fair ceasefire, including the threat of sanctions," a German government spokesman said.

Merz is aware that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is in favor of tougher sanctions against Russia, but will not interfere in U.S. domestic politics, the spokesman added.

