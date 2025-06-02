Duda confirms visit to Ukraine before end of term - Zelenskyy

Polish President Andrzej Duda said during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vilnius that he would visit Ukraine before the end of his term.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy congratulated Poland on holding the presidential election and Karol Navrotskyy on winning it. The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of continuing Polish assistance not only for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

"Andrzej Duda assured of his consistent support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO," the statement said.

The heads of state discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic efforts and the need to put pressure on Russia to achieve a just peace. Zelenskyy also invited Duda to visit Ukraine, to which the Polish president agreed.