Defence forces eliminated enemy command along with communications equipment, vehicles and personnel. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated the enemy command in the operational and tactical depth of the front. Most often, the attacks were carried out by dropping anti-tank mines.

A selection of strikes on the headquarters was published on the regiment's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Elimination of command posts with appropriate communications and control equipment, vehicles and personnel slows down the enemy's ability to attack," the video was commented.

Watch more: 72nd SMB soldier went to war after Russian bomb killed his family in Mariupol: "My nephews were 14, 12 and 6 years old". VIDEO