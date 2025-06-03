ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 990,800 people (+1100 per day), 384 aircraft, 10,881 tanks, 28,623 artillery systems, 22,671 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

elimination

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 990,800 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 3.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 990800 (+1100) people,

tanks - 10881 (+7) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22671 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 28623 (+48) units,

MLRS - 1402 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1176 (+1) units,

aircraft - 384 (+12) units,

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

operational and tactical level UAVs - 38748 (+126),

cruise missiles - 3271 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 50607 (+145) units,

special equipment - 3905 (+0)

