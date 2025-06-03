Zelenskyy after meeting with Grossi: Russia’s plans to restart Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine are absurd and dangerous

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

He announced this on his official Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The discussion focused on safety at all nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The parties also discussed the development of Ukraine’s energy sector, including the completion of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, the expansion of uranium extraction, and the restoration of the damaged sarcophagus at the Chornobyl NPP.

"Any Russian plans to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without Ukraine are absurd and dangerous. That’s why the IAEA must remain at the plant — without artificial obstructions to its operations or personnel rotations. I thank the experts working there and showing the world the real situation," Zelenskyy stated.

