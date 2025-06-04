Russian troops attacked Sumy with drone: man wounded
The enemy struck at the territory of Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Preliminary, the Russians struck with a drone. One person was wounded.
The RMA is currently investigating the consequences of the attack.
