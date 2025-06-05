Shahed attack on Pryluky: five people killed, including one-year-old child. PHOTO

On the night of 5 June, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with attack drones, causing deaths.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Chernihiv region and the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus.

"The explosions damaged houses in a residential area. Five people have been confirmed dead, including two women and a one-year-old child who were found under the rubble. There is also information about six injured people, they have been hospitalised in local hospitals and are being provided with all necessary assistance," the statement said.

The shelling caused large-scale fires in the residential sector. Two residential buildings, two garages, one outbuilding and a car were destroyed.

Chaus noted that the city was attacked by at least 6 "Geranium" drones.

Read more: Russians attacked Kharkiv, 4 people wounded, including pregnant woman - mayor (updated)









