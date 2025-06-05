Russians attacked Kharkiv, 4 people wounded, including pregnant woman - mayor (updated)

On the night of 5 June, the occupiers attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with a missile and drones.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov.

"Preliminary - the enemy fired a missile at Kharkiv, Sloboda district was hit. Details are being clarified. Be careful!" - he wrote.

Later he clarified that the missiles had hit the area of dense residential buildings in Sloboda district.

Later, Terekhov reported UAVs' arrivals at residential high-rise buildings in Sloboda district.

Later, the mayor informed that there were casualties as a result of the attacks.

"Preliminary, enemy UAVs hit apartment blocks in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. Information about the victims is currently being clarified. The State Emergency Service units are on their way to the scene," he wrote.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote that 4 people were injured in the strikes.

Among the wounded: A 17-year-old girl, a 79-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, and another pregnant woman.

