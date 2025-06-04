If the world’s powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted the scale of Russian attacks on Ukraine and stated that world leaders who fail to act against Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin "share responsibility" with him.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the President’s Telegram channel.

"Facts are stubborn things," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that since the beginning of this year alone, the Russian military has carried out strikes on Ukraine using nearly 27,700 aerial bombs, approximately 11,200 Shahed drones, nearly 9,000 other types of attack UAVs, and over 700 missiles, including ballistic ones — all in less than six months.

Zelenskyy stressed that this pace of Russian strikes, deliberately chosen from the very first days of the full-scale war, reflects how Russia has restructured its state, society, and economy to enable large-scale, unpunished killing of people in other countries.

Watch more: Sybiha on Russian "memorandum": We clearly see and hear Russia’s real "messages" - its missiles and drones

"Many have spoken with Russia — at various levels. But none of these conversations have led to a lasting peace, or even to a pause in the war. Unfortunately, Putin feels no consequences. Even after all the horrific Russian strikes, he is reportedly preparing further so-called ‘responses.’ This means that with every new strike, every delay in diplomacy, Russia is giving the world the middle finger — to all those who refuse to increase pressure on it. Yet it is Russia that should be seeking peace. It is in Moscow that they must feel the cost of war — a heavy cost, and the highest price must be paid by the aggressor," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that when the world responds weakly to Putin’s threats, he interprets it as a willingness to turn a blind eye to his actions.

"That is why Ukraine is deeply grateful to all those around the world who are trying to stop the war and the Russian attacks. To all who tell the killer he will be held accountable. To all who say Russian missiles and bombs must stop taking lives. Russia must return peace," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Putin may attack Lithuania or Poland if war in Ukraine ends - Bild