In morning, Russian forces launched air strike on centre of Kherson, leaving several people injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 5 June, the Russian army launched an air strike on Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson CMA.

As of the morning, two victims are known. A 74-year-old man was wounded. He is currently in the hospital, doctors have diagnosed him with a mine-blast injury. A 48-year-old man was also taken to the hospital, he also sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs

The building of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council was also damaged as a result of Russian shelling. Eight windows in the offices were smashed.







Three educational institutions in Kherson were also damaged by Russian air strikes in the morning. About 200 windows were smashed as a result of the attack. There were no injuries among the staff.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rashists dropped explosives on a man in Kherson. He died

















