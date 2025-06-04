748 3
Ruscists dropped explosives on man in Kherson. He died
Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson from a drone, killing a man.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
Dniprovskyi district was under attack.
"A 49-year-old man was fatally injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone," the statement said.
Earlier, it became known that on the morning of 4 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone.. A man was injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password