Ruscists dropped explosives on man in Kherson. He died

Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson from a drone, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

Dniprovskyi district was under attack.

"A 49-year-old man was fatally injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone," the statement said.

Earlier, it became known that on the morning of 4 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone.. A man was injured.

