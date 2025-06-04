Ruscists attacked Kherson with drone: man wounded

On the morning of 4 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone. A man was injured in the attack by a Russian drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a resident of Kherson born in 1968 received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and leg.

Doctors are currently conducting an examination and providing the victim with medical care.

