Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson and region: two killed, 11 injured, including child. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on June 2, Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson and settlements across Kherson region, resulting in casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

According to the prosecutors, Russian armed forces used artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles to strike populated areas in the region.

A total of 11 people were injured in Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, and Stanislav. Among the wounded is a five-year-old child.

At around 4:00 a.m., Russian forces launched an artillery strike on Kherson. A 40-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Later in the day, an ambulance driver was killed in the regional center after being hit by an enemy FPV drone at approximately 5:00 p.m.

