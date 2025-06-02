Ruscists shelled fire station in Zaporizhzhia region: four rescuers wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a fire and rescue unit in one of the frontline settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Despite the fact that the personnel were in a shelter, 4 rescuers were injured, another 8 are being examined and are being provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance. As a result of the direct hit, the building of the unit and fire trucks were severely damaged," the statement said.

As the injured were being evacuated to the stabilisation station, Russian troops opened fire again. Two fire trucks carrying the injured and all the personnel of the unit came under fire.

