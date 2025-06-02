ENG
Russian troops strike enterprise in Chernihiv region: large-scale fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Today, on 2 June 2025, in the morning, the enemy attacked one of the enterprises in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the attack resulted in a large-scale fire at the production facility.

The firefighters contained the fire on the area of 6800 square metres. There is no threat of further spread.

Enterprise in Chernihiv region after shelling
Enterprise in Chernihiv region after shelling
Enterprise in Chernihiv region after shelling
Enterprise in Chernihiv region after shelling

